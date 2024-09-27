Yorkshire man who committed ‘appalling’ sexual offences and ‘poses significant danger’ to children is jailed
Adrian Rycroft, 43, from Huddersfield, committed sexual offences against two young girls between 2019 and 2023.
Rycroft’s offending came to light when both victims reported him separately to the police.
He was arrested and charged with the offences and was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court in January this year.
On Friday (Sept 27), he was sentenced to 22 years in prison Leeds Crown Court.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Amy Green, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Rycroft clearly poses a significant danger to young children and we welcome the strong sentence handed down by the court today.
“The appalling offences he committed against his young victims has affected them both deeply, and starkly illustrates the dreadful impact this has on victims.
“I would personally like to thank them for their courage in coming forward and reporting Rycroft’s crimes.
“This conviction and that of others for non-recent sexual offences, again illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice.
“We continue to urge victims of sexual assault to come forward, no matter when the offending took place. All reports will be thoroughly investigated by our specially trained officers who will also provide you with support throughout.”