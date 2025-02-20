A Huddersfield teen who committed serious sexual offences against three children in Kirklees has been jailed.

Between June 2021 and June 2024 Eshea Sullivan, now 18, was a child himself when he carried out attacks on three girls in Huddersfield and Holmfirth.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, in January 2025, Sullivan, formerly of York Avenue, Huddersfield, was convicted of 10 sexual offences in relation to his victims

These included two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault against one victim; one count of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault against a second victim; and one count of sexual assault by penetration and a further count of sexual assault against a third victim.

On Tuesday (Feb 18), The 18-year-old was sentenced to nine years in jail, at Leeds Crown Court.

Sullivan must also remain on licence for a further five years upon his release.

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victims and must register as a sex offender for life.

The 18-year-old will also never be allowed to volunteer with or work with children.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Jay Laughton, of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit said: “I would like to thank all three victims in this case. Not only have they demonstrated true bravery in coming forward, but they have also ensured that Sullivan has been brought to justice for his predatory behaviour.”

“I hope the lengthy custodial sentence handed down to him by the court will serve as some comfort to them.”