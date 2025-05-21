Hull couple who pinned down and raped their friend jailed after making her relive the ordeal in court

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st May 2025, 13:56 BST
A Hull couple who pinned a woman down and raped her have been jailed after denying the charges and forcing their victim to “relive the ordeal all over again”.

In December 2023 a woman visited Anthony Preston, 22-years-old, and Nicole Rickatson, 27-years-old, both of Allendale Hull, a court heard.

The woman was a “known friend” to the couple.

Anthony Preston and Nicole Rickatsonplaceholder image
Anthony Preston and Nicole Rickatson | Humberside Police

While there the Hull couple pinned the woman and assaulted and raped her “for their own sexual gratification”, Detective Constable Thomas Birkenhead from our Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said.

DC Birkenhead added: “In an attempt to cover up their act, Preston then proceeded to remove evidence from the bedroom which was later recovered by officers.”

The pair then denied the charged against them and forced their victim to “relive the ordeal all over again by subjecting her to a trial”, DC Birkenhead said.

Preston and Rickatson were found guilty following a trial at Hull Crown Court on February 4, 2025.

Preston was charged with rape and perverting the course of justice and has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

Rickatson was charged with rape and has been sentenced to six years in prison.

DC Birkenhead said: “I’d like to commend the woman for her bravery and strength in coming forward and reporting both Rickatson and Preston.

“Whilst the verdict does not take away the continued trauma she must endure, I hope it brings her some form of comfort knowing that they are now behind bars for their incomprehensible crime and can no longer harm anyone else.”

