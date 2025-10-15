A former funeral director has pleaded guilty to more than 30 fraud charges relating to human remains, including those of four unborn babies.

Robert Bush admitted 35 counts of false representation and one of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans during a hearing at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.

But the 47-year-old pleaded not guilty to 30 counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body, and one count of theft from 12 charities.

He is due to go on trial for those offences at Sheffield Crown Court in October next year.

Robert Bush (left) at Hull Magistrates' Court.

Most of the fraud by false representation charges said that he dishonestly made false representations to bereaved families saying he would: properly care for the remains of the deceased in accordance with the normal expected practices of a competent funeral director; arrange for the cremation of those remains to take place immediately or soon after the conclusion of the funeral service; and that the ashes presented to the customer were the remains of the deceased person after cremation.