A Hull man has been charged after a fatal XL bully attack which killed his neighbour who weighed eight stone.

Ian Langley, 54, and originally from Liverpool, was fatally injured by a dog outside an address in Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, near Sunderland, on October 3 last year.

A 44-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and he was then re-arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Langley died in hospital.

Christopher Bell, now 45, of De La Pole Avenue, Hull, has now been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

He will appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court next month.

Northumbria Police said the dog, which it described as an XL bully, was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry said: "First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Ian's family and friends following his tragic death.

"I would like to recognise the strength and patience they have shown during what has been a complex investigation."

He added: "We recognise the impact this tragedy had on the wider community and would like to thank all those who have helped with the investigation.

"We have now secured a charge and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise legal proceedings."