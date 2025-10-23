A Hull man who imported millions of pounds’ worth of cocaine from the Netherlands has been jailed for nine years following a major organised crime investigation.

In February 2022 an investigation was launched after Humberside Police was informed of a seizure by the UK Border Force at Birmingham Airport.

The seizure involved the interception of four suspicious parcels sent from the Netherlands, each disguised inside coffee machine boxes, and destined for different addresses in Hull.

Inside the packages, between 3kg and 5kg of cocaine was discovered per parcel, totalling 15kg of near-pure class A cocaine, with an estimated street value of £1.5 million.

Following the seizure, Humberside Police executed a series of warrants on March 1, 2022, leading to the arrest of Wayne Young, 35, at his Hull home.

Inside, officers uncovered a fully operational drug processing setup, including a 10-tonne hydraulic press and press plates used to compress cocaine.

Wayne Young | Humberside Police

A black holdall found on the kitchen table contained 1kg of high-purity cocaine, thousands of pounds in cash, mixing agents, scales, seal bags, and a dealer’s list.

The total street value of drugs recovered from the property was estimated to be £146,140.

Further investigation of Young’s mobile phones revealed a wider network of drug importation.

Working closely with the courier service and other agencies, the investigation team were able to identify at least fifteen additional deliveries from the Netherlands, all bearing striking similarities to the intercepted parcels.

Following various enquiries, these deliveries were traced, and evidence showed Young was responsible for tracking and collecting the parcels.

The court heard he would often pay the occupants of the delivery addresses in cash, or by deducting the value from existing drug debts.

Images found on Young’s phone showed silver foil packages identical to those seized by UK Border Force, taken around the dates of the suspected deliveries.

Officers also discovered numerous photos of large bundles of cash and seized SIM card packages with handwritten names and numbers, which were used to further corroborate the delivery trail. Although the contents of these additional parcels were not recovered, the estimated weight was 81kg, with a potential street value of £8.1 million.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty midway through a trial to improper importation of class A drugs into the United Kingdom, possession with intent to supply class A cocaine, and possession of class B cannabis.

Young then appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday (Oct 21), for sentencing and was handed a nine year prison sentence.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Clough said: “The harmful influence of drugs, and the networks that profit from them, will never be tolerated in our communities.

“Drug crime fuels violence, damages lives, and exploits the most vulnerable people in society. We remain firmly committed to dismantling these operations and removing their reach from our streets.