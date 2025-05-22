A Middlesbrough man has been jailed for life after stabbing 34-year-old John ‘Bamber’ Donaldson to death following a row over a push bike.

Andrew Clark, 39, of Harlech Close, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday (May 22) to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years.

During a nine-day trial, jurors heard how Clark chased Mr Donaldson down the street before launching a violent attack at around 9pm on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The altercation is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a bicycle Mr Donaldson had borrowed to go to the shop.

CCTV footage revealed that Mr Donaldson was stabbed twice before fleeing, only to be pursued further and sustaining additional injuries to his hands and arms as he tried to defend himself.

Despite being rushed to James Cook University Hospital, Mr Donaldson was pronounced dead at 10.30pm, two hours after the attack.

Following the stabbing, Clark was seen throwing a baseball bat through the window of a property on Lealholm Walk where Mr Donaldson had been visiting, before fleeing the scene in a Mercedes.

The court heard that Clark went into hiding in the days that followed, disposing of the knife and clothing used during the attack.

He was seen on video footage evading a police cordon in a van before changing clothes at an industrial premises in Eston.

Officers from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) launched a murder investigation and traced Clark to Grangetown, where he was arrested three days later on Sunday, November 24.

He remained silent in police interviews and was later charged with murder.

Senior Investigating Officer Matt Hollingsworth said: “John fought for his life and suffered a violent attack following a row over a bike. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they continue to come to terms with what has happened.

“Since Clark’s arrest, and throughout the trial, he has continued to try and cover his tracks by telling lie after lie.

“Thankfully, the jury could see through this from the evidence laid out in front of them, including numerous pieces of footage showing Clark’s movements in the run up to, during and after the murder.”

In a statement, Mr Donaldson’s family said: “On behalf of the family of John ‘Bamber’ Donaldson, we would like to thank all of the police investigation team, the CPS for presenting the case, and the homicide service.

“Your support to the family has been gratefully appreciated. We would like to thank all the witnesses who found the strength to stand up and help get justice for Bamber. We are so grateful for everyone and will never forget this as long as we live.