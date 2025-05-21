A Middlesbrough man has been found guilty of murdering John Donaldson, who was stabbed to death after a row over a push bike.

At around 9pm on November 21, 2024, Andrew Clark, 39, chased John Donaldson, 34, down the street before violently attacking him.

Police believed Clark pursued the 34-year-old after a fight over a push bike.

John is believed to have borrowed Clark’s bike to cycle to a shop to buy a drink.

The court then heard how a dispute took place between the pair over who the bike belonged to and how it had failed to be given back.

Clark then chased Donaldson down Lealholm Walk, and stabbed him to death.

It was later revealed John was stabbed twice prior to ‘running for his life’ and sustained further injuries to his hands and arm when attempting to fend off Clark.

Despite John being rushed to James Cook University Hospital by ambulance and all efforts to save his life, he died at 10.30pm, around two hours after the attack occurred.

During the trial, the court heard how after the stabbing, Clark threw a baseball bat through the window of a property on Lealholm Walk that John had been visiting before fleeing in a Mercedes.

Clark disposed of the knife and clothing he had been wearing at the time and went into hiding.

Following John’s death police launched an investigation where, over two days, various pieces of evidence were gathered that revealed the altercation on Lealholm Walk and footage capturing John being pursued by Clark who was armed with the knife.

The court heard how Clark returned to a property he had been staying at on Ainthorpe Road, and disposed of the murder weapon down the side of the sink.

Further forensic enquiries revealed Clark’s blood on the car keys and his grey trainers that were worn at the time.

At 9.40pm, on the night of the attack, a white van pulled up at the property and collected Clark.

A video recorded on his phone showed the van approaching officers as they were setting up a police cordon, however the driver carried on travelling until they reached an industrial premises in Eston at approximately 1.30am.

This is where Clark changed his clothing and footwear.

In the days that followed, the jury heard Clark had ‘begged’ and ‘borrowed’ all he could, making requests for somewhere to stay, calling himself the ‘running man’ and that he was in ‘big trouble’.

Following a three-day extensive manhunt, Clark was spotted in Grangetown and arrested by officers on Sunday 24 November 2024.

He was taken to police custody to be questioned on suspicion of murder and remained silent throughout.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised him to be charged with murder, and he was remanded in custody.

On Wednesday (May 21), at Teesside Crown Court, a jury reached a unanimous verdict and found Clark guilty of murder following a nine-day trial.

He is due to return to Teesside Crown Court to be sentenced on Thursday (May 22).

Upon hearing the verdict, Senior Investigating Officer Matt Hollingsworth, from HMET, said: “John fought for his life and suffered a violent attack following a row over a bike. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they continue to come to terms with what has happened.

“Since Clark’s arrest, and throughout the trial, he has continued to try and cover his tracks by telling lie after lie.

“Thankfully, the jury could see through this from the evidence that was laid out in front of him, including numerous pieces of footage showing Clark’s movements in the run up to, during and after the murder of John.

“Clark chose to slip through the net and go into hiding, even travelling past the police cordon pretending he knew nothing about it and continuing to evade police in the days that followed.

“I know today’s verdict won’t bring John back or lessen the pain however I hope it begins to bring some form of closure knowing justice has been served.”

John’s family has released the following statement:“On behalf of the family of John ‘Bamber’ Donaldson we would like to thank all of the police investigation team in gathering the evidence, the CPS for presenting the case and the homicide service.

“Your support to the family has been gratefully appreciated.

“We would like to thank all the witnesses who found the strength to stand up and help get justice for Bamber. We are so grateful for everyone and will never forget this as long as we live.