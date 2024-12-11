Two men have been jailed for their involvement in the brutal murder of Hull man Jonathan Hutty, that resulted from a “savage attack”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, at 2.34am, police received a call from the ambulance service reporting a man had been violently assaulted inside a flat in Padstow House, in Hull.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and Jonathan Hutty was immediately transported to hospital to receive treatment, however he never regained consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hutty died 16 days later, on Monday, March 11, in hospital as a result from his injury.

The post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a severe head injury, likely as a result of an assault.

Jonathan Hutty | Humberside Police

Two men, Ian Smalley, 54 of Hutt Street, Hull and Gavin Leaning, 51 of Padstow House were initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm however when Mr Hutty died a murder investigation was launched.

Officers seized the clothing worn by Leaning and Smalley on the night of the assault for forensic testing and examination. Blood was identified on Smalley and Leaning’s footwear, as well as Smalley’s jeans, and following DNA testing, the blood was confirmed to be that of Jonathan Hutty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation continued and following a number of local enquiries, including extensive phone analysis, officers recovered text messages sent by Smalley admitting he had killed Jonathan.

It was also found that two weeks before the incident, on Monday, February 12, Smalley went to his bank and reported that his bank card was missing, a court heard.

He wrongly suspected that it had been stolen by Jonathan, and witnesses claimed that Smalley was agitated about this on the night of the attack.

As a result of all the enquiries undertaken by detectives, Leaning and Smalley were all charged with murder and remanded into custody in May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an appearance at Hull Crown Court, both entered a not guilty plea for murder, denying their involvement in Jonathan’s death, and a trial was scheduled and commenced on Monday, November 4.

Two days into the trial, on Tuesday, November 5, Smalley pleaded guilty to the offence of murder.

The trial continued and after four-weeks, the jury found Leaning guilty of manslaughter.

Ian Smalley and Gavin Leaning | Humberside Police

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Detective Chief Inspector Ben Robinson, leading the investigation into Jonathan’s murder, said: “Since we received the report, our enquiries swiftly commenced to establish the circumstances leading to Jonathan’s fatal attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This included extensively reviewing hours of CCTV footage in and around the area, conducting house-to-house enquiries, carrying out extensive analysis of phone data and various forensic examinations undertaken.

“From CCTV footage, on Saturday 24 February, Leaning and Smalley were seen inside Padstow House. Around 15 minutes later, both men were seen entering the lift and travelling to Jonathan’s flat.

“Both men later left the flat, making no attempt to help Jonathan and leaving him for dead, before a friend later found him on the floor with a serious head injury and alerted emergency services.

“Whilst Jonathan was receiving treatment in hospital, officers attended the property and conducted extensive enquiries where it was established that Jonathan had been kicked, stamped and punched during the time Leaning and Smalley had been in his flat and both were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday (Dec 11), Ian Smalley was sentenced to 17-years and six-months and Gavin Leaning was sentenced to 13-years.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Robinson continued: “This was a savage attack on a defenceless man over an accusation of a missing bank card, with Smalley and Leaning prepared to go to any length to cause Jonathan serious harm.

“The sentence imposed on these men today can never bring Jonathan back or take away the heartache that Jonathan’s family have to live with the rest of their lives, but we are pleased that Smalley and Leaning will spend many years behind bars and can no longer cause harm to anyone else.

“I would like to thank all my colleagues within the Major Crime Team for their dedication and hard work in building a case against Smalley and Leaning to secure justice for Jonathan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sentences send out a clear message to others who intend on carrying out offences of this nature – we simply will not tolerate it and we will ensure those who commit the crime are held to account.”