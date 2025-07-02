Jury retires in trial of driver who killed Good Samaritan as he helped stranger

A jury in the trial of a driver who killed Good Samaritan Chris Marriott when his car ploughed into the middle of a wedding brawl has retired to consider it verdicts.

Hassan Jhangur, 25, hit five people with his Seat Ibiza when he arrived at his sister's wedding reception in Sheffield , including father-of-two Mr Marriott, 46, who had stopped to help and died from his injuries.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how Jhangur first drove into the father of the rival Khan family, who was standing in the street, throwing him over the vehicle's bonnet.

He then crashed into a group of four people, including Mr Marriott , who was walking past and went to help one of Jhangur's sisters as she was lying in the road.

Hassan Jhangur, aged 25, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last four weeks accused of murdering Chris Marriott, and of causing grievous bodily harm to the four others injured, including his own mother and sister, Ambreen and Nafeesa Jhangur, respectively. The jury in the trial have now retired to consider their verdicts

Jurors heard Mr Marriott was killed and the three others were injured, including off-duty midwife Alison Norris , who had also gone to help, and Jhangur's own mother and sister.

The defendant then got out of the car and stabbed his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan , several times.

The court heard he later told officers at the police station: "That's why you don't mess with the Jhangurs."

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield , denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott's death by dangerous driving.

Prosecutor Jason Pitter KC told jury at the opening of the trial that Jhangur is guilty of murder because he intended "at the very least to cause really serious harm" when he used his car as a weapon.

He said that although Jhangur's target may have been the Khan family, "the law says your intentions can be transferred from one person to another, even if he did not intend to hit that particular person".

Mr Pitter said the "public spirit" of Mr Marriott and Ms Norris "brought them unwittingly into the midst of a family dispute", which had spilled out into the street in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 2023.

The prosecutor said a wedding between Amaani Jhangur and Hasan Khan , which had taken place that morning, "appears to have been at the heart of the tension".

In his speech to the jury, Richard Thyne KC, defending, told the jury his client's guilty plea to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving was an admission that what he did was "unquestionably dangerous" and this was a serious offence.

He told the jury: "What we fundamentally dispute on behalf of Hassan Jhangur is that you can be sure this was a deliberate collision."

Mr Thyne said that although the "unintended consequences" of Jhangur's dangerous driving were "terrible", "it was neither murder nor was it manslaughter".

The barrister said that, contrary to the prosecution case that his client was "fired up" and "looking for trouble" when he got out of the car following the collision, Jhangur was "in shock and was concerned".

He told the jury that it was Hasan Khan who was "looking for trouble" and was armed with a baseball bat - a claim the prosecution disputes.

Jhangur has admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris , Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving, but also pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

His father, Mohammed Jhangur, 57, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield , denies a charge of perverting the course of justice, which relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.