Kevin Pokuta: Sheffield man found guilty of murder after father-of-two was fatally shot
On Tuesday, December 12, police responded to reports a man had been shot on Page Hall Road, just after 12:38am.
Emergency services attended and found 19-year-old Kevin Pokuta in a “critical condition”, a court heard.
The father-of-two was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries the following day on Wednesday, December 13.
Jake Brown, Leon Waite, Lester Ramsey, Adam Mulligan and a 17-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons, were all arrested and charged with several offences.
Following a five-week at Sheffield Crown Court 25-year-old Jake Brown was found guilty of five offences including murder on Tuesday (Nov 5).
Brown, formerly of Horninglow Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of murder, attempted GBH, conspiracy to rob, and two firearm offences.
But, he was found not guilty of attempted murder.
He has been remanded into custody.
Waite, 27, formerly of Denholme Close, Sheffield, was found guilty of conspiracy to rob. He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause danger.
He has been remanded into custody.
Ramsey, 25, formerly of Skelton Close, Sheffield, was found guilty of conspiracy to rob. He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause danger.
He has been remanded into custody.
Mulligan, 33, of High Hazel Crescent, Rotherham, was found guilty of conspiracy to rob. He has been remanded into custody.
The 17-year-old boy was found guilty of conspiracy to rob.
He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to cause danger.
He has been released on bail until sentencing.
They will all appear at Sheffield Crown Court on December 16 for sentencing.
As instructed by the Judge, the jury found Leon Waite and Lester Ramsey not guilty of murder, attempted murder, attempted GBH and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.