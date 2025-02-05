Kirklees man charged with attempted murder after Huddersfield incident in 2024
On October 29, 2024, police investigated and made inquiries into reports of a firearms discharge on Wasp's Nest Road in Huddersfield.
A man received a non-life threatening leg injury in the incident.
Richard Calvert, 34, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield, has been charged following this incident.
Calvert was charged with offences of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and two possession of drugs with intent to supply offences.
The 34-year-old appeared before Leeds Magistrate's Court, on Tuesday (Feb 4).
He will next appear before Leeds Crown Court on March 4.