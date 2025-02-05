A Kirklees man has been charged with attempted murder of a man in Huddersfield, last year.

On October 29, 2024, police investigated and made inquiries into reports of a firearms discharge on Wasp's Nest Road in Huddersfield.

A man received a non-life threatening leg injury in the incident.

Richard Calvert, 34, of Clare Hill, Huddersfield, has been charged following this incident.

Calvert was charged with offences of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and two possession of drugs with intent to supply offences.

The 34-year-old appeared before Leeds Magistrate's Court, on Tuesday (Feb 4).