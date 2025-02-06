A Kirklees sex offender who sexually abused a child more than three decades ago has been jailed for 20 years.

Between 1989 and 1992 Yusuf Kayat, now 54, groomed and sexually abused a child in the Dewsbury and Mirfield areas, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The court was told the victim was just 10-years-old when Kayat’s abuse started in locations such as cars and derelict buildings.

Police launched an investigation into Kayat in 2021 when the victim was identified and spoke to officers.

A case against Kayat began in Leeds Crown Court in late January, 2025, following which jurors found him guilty of several offences.

Among the 17 offences Kayat was found guilty of included, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and indecent assault on a girl under 14.

He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting indecent assault on a girl under 16.

Julia McSorley, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “Yusuf Kayat used a young vulnerable child for his own sexual gratification and passed her around to others to do the same.

“Not only has he burdened the victim with the traumatic and lasting effects of his offending but by denying what he did to her, he has also forced the victim to relive the awful events she experienced during the trial.”

On Wednesday (Feb 5), Kayat was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

DCI Oliver Coates of Kirklees District Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Yusuf Kayat for multiple serious sexual offences against a victim who was only 10 years old when he began to abuse her.

“Kayat groomed and then committed some extremely serious sexual offences against the victim for a number of years.

“ I want to praise her courage for supporting the police investigation into this man’s appalling offences against her, and then working with us and our partners in the CPS to bring him before a jury.