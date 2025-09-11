A Leeds driver who ran a red light and struck a pedestrian, causing life-changing injuries, has been jailed.

On October 21, 2023, Jake Syron, 30 from Morley, was driving on Middleton Road, in Leeds, in his Land Rover Evoque.

The court heard how Syron was travelling at “around twice the 20mph speed limit” and overtook a car waiting at the traffic lights.

The 30-year-old drove through on red as the pedestrian tried to cross the road.

Syron then drove away from the scene, leaving the victim, a 35-year-old man, lying in the road with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday (Sept 4), Syron was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to 39 months in prison for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 55 months after which time he must then retake his driving test.

Leading the investigation, PC Zac Hinchliffe from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Syron clearly felt that the rules of the road didn’t apply to him. He drove through a red light, on the wrong side of the road, at around a double the speed limit and his actions that night have had life-changing consequences.

“As a result of the collision the victim had to undergo multiple surgeries and still suffers from his injuries.

“I hope this sentence is a reminder to others about the catastrophic consequences that can come from driving dangerously. Speeding is one of the most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, known as the Fatal Five.