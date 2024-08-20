A man has admitted in court he set fire to a double-decker bus during disorder in Leeds.

Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, Leeds, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Aug 19) to one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered in Harehills on July 18.

During the disorder, Dobre has admitted to setting a double-decker bus on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He did not enter a plea for a second charge of violent disorder. He will next appear at the same court on August 29 for a plea hearing regarding that matter.

The trouble saw hundreds take to the street while a bus was torched. Credit: National World

The disorder was sparked by social services' involvement with a family in the area.

A second man, Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, is accused of setting fire to the bus on July 18 in Harehills, Leeds.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, Mitchell denied the charge. He admitted a second charge of violent disorder.

Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Luxor Avenue, appeared alongside Mitchell on the same two charges. However, he did not enter any pleas.