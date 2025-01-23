Leeds man caught with loaded 'deadly' AK-47 in his home has been jailed for five years
West Yorkshire Police searched the address of Kane Clarke on November 20, 2024, following his arrest on suspicion of another offence.
When police attended the 27-year-old’s home in Kelsall Road, Hyde Park, Leeds, they found a deadly automatic weapon along with 30 rounds of live ammunition hidden in the cellar.
The weapon was an AK-47 which is a military assault rifle, originally developed in the Soviet Union, and is capable of firing fully automatic at a rate of 600 rounds per minute and has an effective range of 350 metres.
Clarke gave no replies when interviewed about the weapon and was charged with possession of a prohibited automatic weapon and possession of 30 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition.
He pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on December 19, 2024.
His basis of plea was that he was holding the weapon for others who he was not prepared to give details about.
On Wednesday (Jan 22), he was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
The offences were investigated by specialist detectives from Leeds District Leeds District Programme Precision Team, which targets serious and organised crime.
Detective Inspector John Graham, who heads the team, said: “This is a military grade weapon designed for the battlefield and is something that can have only one deadly purpose in the hands of criminals.
“It is extremely rare for firearms of this type to be found in circulation and thankfully this one has now been taken off the streets.
“We hope the significant prison term that he has received will provide some reassurance to the community and remind those who involve themselves in this type of crime of the penalties they can expect.”