Leeds man handed life sentence for housemates’ double murder after an ‘appalling explosion of violence’

A Leeds man who murdered his two housemates in what police called a 'brutal explosion of violence' has been jailed for life.

Robert Jean, 47, repeatedly stabbed Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed, 65, and Abdullah Mirzada, 53, in a frenzied attack last September.

Police were called to the house in Leeds, West Yorks., to reports of a man bleeding heavily from stab wounds.

When officers arrived, they found 'kind and gentle' Abdullah unconscious in the back street and not breathing.

They gave CPR until he was treated by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Khaja was found by officers in the cellar of the house with a serious blunt force head injury and stab wounds, including a serious wound to his neck.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but his injuries were unsurvivable and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police said its officers encountered Jean in the street with a knife wound to his hand.

He had to be restrained after trying to leave the scene, and told officers a white male had come to the address and attacked all three men before leaving.

But CCTV footage show him attacking Abdullah with a knife and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Abdullah, originally from Afghanistan, came to the UK in 2002 and became a naturalised citizen in 2010.

Khaja, who was a pharmacist by occupation, came to the UK from India in 2012 and had lived at the property for about 10 years, police said.

Post-mortem examinations showed both men died as a result of multiple stab wounds. The knife used in the attack was found in the kitchen of the house.

Forensic examination of the scene showed that Khaja had been attacked in the cellar of the property following an altercation in the rear yard.

Abdullah was initially attacked in the kitchen area before being chased into the rear alleyway where he collapsed.

What caused Jean to launch such a violent attack on the victims has never been established although it may have been related to arguments over rent arrears.

During a trial at Leeds Crown Court, he claimed he had been in fear for his life from the two men, but he did not claim to have acted in self-defence.

Jean, who had come to the UK from Haiti five years ago, was unanimously found guilty of the murders by a jury on Friday.

Today (Tues), he was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of 34 years for both men's murders.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: "Robert Jean brutally murdered Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in an appalling explosion of violence that was utterly senseless.

"He knew both men and had lived alongside them for some time. Whatever grievance he may have had with them cannot provide any justification for what he did.

"He is clearly a dangerous individual whose actions have left two families absolutely devastated and struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones in such horrendous circumstances.

"He sought to avoid accepting responsibility, but the weight of evidence provided by our detailed and comprehensive investigation has seen him convicted of their murders and given two life sentences."

In a statement on behalf of Abdullah Mirzada's family, his brother Bezhan Mirzada said: "My brother Abdullah was a kind and good person. No one can bring him back now but all we hope is that some good can come out of this.