Leeds man high on crystal meth jailed after stabbing police officer in the face with scissors
Jason Mortimer, 36, barricaded himself in his bedroom before stabbing one cop above his eye and slashing at another as they attempted to arrest him.
He was jailed for stalking and attacking his former partner, so an indefinite-length restraining order had been put in place in 2019, Leeds Crown Court heard.
But in November last year, he messaged the woman repeatedly on WhatsApp for around six hours - where he declared his love for her, made sexual comments and blamed her for their breakup.
Police officers went to his mum's house in Leeds, West Yorks., the next day and they saw him in an upstairs window when they arrived and his mother let them into the property.
But Mortimer barricaded himself into his bedroom and threatened to kill the cops and himself if they tried to force their way in.
The officers used PAVA spray - which is similar to pepper spray - through a gap in the door in a bid to incapacitate Mortimer but he picked up a wardrobe door and swung it towards them as they were able to force the door open.
When the cops finally entered, Mortimer lunged at them and stabbed the police officer in the face with scissors, causing, a wound above his eye.
The second officer tried to restrain Mortimer and he slashed at his stomach but luckily a stab vest prevented injury.
Another officer then struck Mortimer with a baton and they were then able to get him in handcuffs.
The officer was taken to hospital for the cut above his eye where it was cleaned and glued shut.
Mitigating, Nathan Davis said Mortimer's actions were "indicative of someone in a crisis" but conceded it was "partially of his own making" due to his drug taking.
He said that Mortimer was taking methamphetamine at the time - also known as crystal meth - a synthetic, highly-addictive stimulant drug.
Mr Davis said: "He expresses clear remorse and regret for his behaviour."
He added thar Mortimer was now engaging in alcohol and drugs therapy and that religion was also helping him.
Mortimer, of Cliff Crescent in Leeds, West Yorks., gave a no-comment interview at the station and has four previous convictions for eight offences, including assaults on emergency workers.
He admitted section 20 grievous bodily harm without intent, breaching of the restraining order, assault with intent to resist arrest and two counts of resisting arrest and has been jailed for two years.
Judge Tahir Khan KC said: "This was, on any view, a gravely serious and troubling incident."