Leeds man jailed for 18 years for rape, sexual assault and violent offences

A Leeds man has been jailed for 18 years after committing sexual and violent offences against a woman, including rape.

Craig Harris, 54, of Monkswood Avenue, Leeds committed sexual and violent offences against a woman in Leeds, in 2023.

After an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit into the offences Harris was found guilty of charges of actual bodily harm, cause/incite a woman to engage in sexual activity, rape and sexual assault by penetration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (Sept 24), Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also given a lifetime restraining order and an extended licence period of six years.

Craig Harris committed sexual and violent offences against a woman in Leeds, in 2023. | West Yorkshire Police

Speaking after Harris was sentenced, Detective Constable Emma Robson, who led the investigation, said:“I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and reporting Harris’s crimes to the police.

“I hope the lengthy sentence he has received will give her some comfort and allow her to move on from her ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad