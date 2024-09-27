Leeds man jailed for 18 years for rape, sexual assault and violent offences
Craig Harris, 54, of Monkswood Avenue, Leeds committed sexual and violent offences against a woman in Leeds, in 2023.
After an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit into the offences Harris was found guilty of charges of actual bodily harm, cause/incite a woman to engage in sexual activity, rape and sexual assault by penetration.
On Tuesday (Sept 24), Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
He was also given a lifetime restraining order and an extended licence period of six years.
Speaking after Harris was sentenced, Detective Constable Emma Robson, who led the investigation, said:“I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and reporting Harris’s crimes to the police.
“I hope the lengthy sentence he has received will give her some comfort and allow her to move on from her ordeal.
“I also hope it encourages other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and report offences to our Safeguarding Units. All reports will be investigated sensitively and thoroughly by specially trained officers, who will also provide support throughout the investigation.”