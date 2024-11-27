A Leeds police officer who conducted unauthorised searches on a police computer and shared the information with others has been given a suspended sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armaan Ahmed, 25, accessed a police computer to make unauthorised searches between May 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, while he was an officer for West Yorkshire Police.

These offenses came to light as a result of enquiries by the Professional Standards Directorate after concerns were reported by one of Ahmed’s colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmed was arrested on June 22, 2022, at which point he was a police constable in Calderdale district, a court heard.

The 25-year-old officer then resigned from the organisation on June 24, 2022, but remained subject to a separate misconduct investigation, with a view to him being banned from working in any further role in policing.

Leeds Crown Court. | National World

Ahmed appeared at Leeds Crown Court on October 29, where he pleaded guilty to computer misuse and corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

The former constable was sentenced to a total of 16 months suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a community order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “It is made clear to every employee on joining West Yorkshire Police that information held on police systems should only be accessed for a legitimate policing purpose.

“This former officer has not only conducted unauthorised searches but has also shared information from these searches with others.

“Members of the public should quite rightly expect that any sensitive or confidential information about them that is recorded on police computer systems is protected.