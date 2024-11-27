Leeds officer sentenced for corrupt exercise of police powers, misuse of computer searches and sharing confidential information
Armaan Ahmed, 25, accessed a police computer to make unauthorised searches between May 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, while he was an officer for West Yorkshire Police.
These offenses came to light as a result of enquiries by the Professional Standards Directorate after concerns were reported by one of Ahmed’s colleagues.
Ahmed was arrested on June 22, 2022, at which point he was a police constable in Calderdale district, a court heard.
The 25-year-old officer then resigned from the organisation on June 24, 2022, but remained subject to a separate misconduct investigation, with a view to him being banned from working in any further role in policing.
Ahmed appeared at Leeds Crown Court on October 29, where he pleaded guilty to computer misuse and corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privileges.
The former constable was sentenced to a total of 16 months suspended for 18 months.
He was also given a community order.
Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “It is made clear to every employee on joining West Yorkshire Police that information held on police systems should only be accessed for a legitimate policing purpose.
“This former officer has not only conducted unauthorised searches but has also shared information from these searches with others.
“Members of the public should quite rightly expect that any sensitive or confidential information about them that is recorded on police computer systems is protected.
“We take any suggestion of the unauthorised access of data extremely seriously and I hope the public are reassured by the action taken in this case.”