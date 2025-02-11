A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with further sexual offences against a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024, PC Jo Lavender, now aged 43, was charged with one count of rape.

The Leeds District police officer has now been charged with further sexual offences against a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Magistrates

PC Lavender has been charged with five further counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.

These charges relate to off-duty non-recent offences against three females.

He has been suspended from duty since the commencement of the investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate.