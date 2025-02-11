Leeds police officer faces further sexual assault charges including rape and indecent assault to a girl under 14
In 2024, PC Jo Lavender, now aged 43, was charged with one count of rape.
The Leeds District police officer has now been charged with further sexual offences against a child.
PC Lavender has been charged with five further counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14-years-old.
These charges relate to off-duty non-recent offences against three females.
He has been suspended from duty since the commencement of the investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate.
He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court on Thursday (Feb 13) for the first hearing relating to these new charges.