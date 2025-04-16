Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 17 2025, Lewis Goddard was on his way to start a shift at Stainbeck Police Station when he arrived in his personal vehicle seemingly under the influence of alcohol, York Magistrates Court was told.

Concerned colleagues carried out a roadside-style screening breath test, which returned a positive result, the court heard.

Goddard, 32, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, where further evidential breath tests showed a lowest reading of 72 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – more than double the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Goddard, from Cleckheaton, appeared at court on Wednesday (Apr 16), where he pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Since the incident he has since resigned from his role as a police constable and abandoned his long-held ambition of being a police officer, the court was told.

The officer allegedly arrived at Stainbeck Police Station while under the influence. | Google Maps

The court was told the offence took place just before Goddard’s afternoon shift.

The defence said Goddard had experienced a severe panic attack and suicidal thoughts that morning, triggered by long-standing work-related trauma.

His defence solicitor said Goddard had been routinely exposed to harrowing incidents in his role – including rape cases, stabbings and suicides – and that his workload had become increasingly unmanageable.

The court was told Goddard also felt unsupported by colleagues, describing himself as the “most hard-working member” of the team.

Matters worsened after he was the victim of several assaults while on duty.

In November 2023, he was assaulted twice by a male colleague, sustaining injuries that required five stitches to his leg and left him on restricted duties.

Another assault in January 2025 by a member of the public added to his physical and emotional distress, his defence told the court.

On the day of the offence, the court heard, Goddard drank a shot of alcohol at home to calm his nerves before work.

His defence told the court he later admitted that while he believed it might help settle his anxiety, he recognised in hindsight that it was a serious error in judgment.

He was held in custody for 12 hours after his arrest and suspended from duty.

Since then, he has begun counselling through the police federation, which was said to be having a positive impact.

He was given an 18-month driving ban, fined £385 and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

The driving ban will be reduced by 18 weeks if he attends a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Following the hearing a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told The Yorkshire Post: “As an organisation, we can provide support for officers and staff who recognise that they have an issue with alcohol.

“Unfortunately, PC Goddard has not notified the Force of any concerns about his drinking and has instead chosen to drive to work and work a shift while over the limit.

“Thankfully a colleague has reported their concerns, and swift action was taken preventing him from putting himself or others at risk of potential harm by continuing his shift.