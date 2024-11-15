A Leeds man who asked a stranger for a lift and then robbed him in a brutal attack has been jailed.

Simon Kubalik, 20, from Beeston, was with a woman in the early hours of April 25 when he approached his victim.

The man was sitting in his car in Harehills Lane when Kubalik asked if he would give him and the woman a lift to St Albans Road.

The man took them to St Albans Road, but when they arrived there Kubalik punched him repeatedly, before making off with his wallet and phone, a court heard.

West Yorkshire Police was able to identify Kubalik through CCTV enquiries.

Kubalik was then arrested and charged with the offence.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court in October.

On Wednesday (Nov 13), the 20-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Constable Joe Kendrew, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “This attack was so violent that it left his victim with multiple facial fractures which required several operations.