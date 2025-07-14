Leveson report: Justice delayed is justice denied for families facing anxious wait

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ministry of Justice’s figures show the scale of the problem faced in Yorkshire and nationally, and all the indicators suggesting the problem will get considerably worse before it may get better.

The cause of the rise is multi-faceted, with increasingly complex trials, an increase in demand for trials, limited sitting days and industrial action all being highlighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while the reasons may be complex, the effect is simple – justice is being delayed, and therefore denied.

Sarah Sackman

Official figures from HM Courts and Tribunals Service show that the backlog in crown courts in Yorkshire has risen sharply in recent months, with Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford among the worst affected.

As of May 2025, more than 6,400 cases were awaiting trial across the region – a 6 percent increase on the previous year.

Nationally, the number of cases awaiting trial is more than 75,000 – the first time this number has been reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crown Courts deal with the most serious cases – including rape and murder, where Magistrates’ Courts do not have the sentencing power to deal with the severity of the offence.

Lawyers warn that the system is now beyond creaking. In Leeds Crown Court, the average wait for a trial date in serious criminal cases such as assault, robbery or fraud has stretched to nearly 16 months.

On the current trajectory, the backlog would hit 100,000 before 2028, Justice Minister Sarah Sackman, inset, said in March, earlier than the Mminister’s previous warning that it could hit the milestone by the end of 2029.

This is not a crisis of this Government’s making. COVID-era closures created a severe backlog, which was compounded by industrial action last year by criminal barristers over legal aid rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a deal was reached in late 2024, the effects are still being felt on court capacity and case throughput.

But many within the legal profession argue that long-established government underfunding is the root cause.

Between 2009-10 and 2022-23 the justice budget fell by 22 per cent.

The number of court sitting days—essentially the hours judges are paid to preside over trials—has been artificially capped for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has forced courts to leave courtrooms empty even while case files pile up.

When the latest figures were published by the MoJ at the end of last month, Ms Sackman acknowledged courts were ‘at breaking point’.

She said: “We inherited a courts crisis with an ever-growing backlog which, at its current rate of increase, will hit 100,000 before 2028.

“It is simply unacceptable that any victim has to wait years to see justice done and it is clear the status quo is not working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Only radical reform can deliver swifter justice for victims and that is why we asked Sir Brian Leveson to make recommendations for once-in-a-generation change.

The data also shows violence against the person, sexual and drug offences had the highest number of open cases, at 23,803, 12,532 and 10,775 respectively at the end of March.

The biggest increases in the open caseload were also for violence against the person, up 19 per cent from 19,959 a year earlier, and sexual offences, up 18 per cent from 10,611 in the same period.