Man, 68, jailed for sexually abusing woman with vulnerabilities in Stockton on three 'traumatic' occasions
Stephen Taylor, aged 68, from Darlington, sexually assaulted the woman in the Stockton area in 2022.
Taylor caused “trauma” to his victim, who he abused on three occasions.
On Thursday (Jun 12), Taylor was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Teesside Crown Court.
Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Bonnie Dowson, said: “Stephen Taylor sexually abused a woman with vulnerabilities on three occasions.
“Taylor is rightly now serving time behind bars for what he has done.
“Whilst these incidents have been extremely traumatic for the victim, I hope that the justice given to Taylor can help her and her family to move forward from what happened together.”