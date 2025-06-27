Man charged after rodents released near Sheffield mosque in alleged hate offences

A man has been charged after rodents were released near a mosque in Sheffield.

Edmund Fowler, 66, of the Grimesthorpe area of Sheffield, has been charged after rodents were released near a mosque in Sheffield.

The charges relate to alleged incidents where those attending the Grand Mosque in Grimesthorpe Road were targeted on May 3, May 26, June 7 and June 23 2025.

A man has been arrested after rats were reportedly released near Sheffield Grand Mosque in Burngreave. | Google Maps

He was charged with four counts of causing racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Fowler will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday (Jun 27).