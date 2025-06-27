Man charged after rodents released near Sheffield mosque in alleged hate offences

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST
A man has been charged after rodents were released near a mosque in Sheffield.

Edmund Fowler, 66, of the Grimesthorpe area of Sheffield, has been charged after rodents were released near a mosque in Sheffield.

The charges relate to alleged incidents where those attending the Grand Mosque in Grimesthorpe Road were targeted on May 3, May 26, June 7 and June 23 2025.

A man has been arrested after rats were reportedly released near Sheffield Grand Mosque in Burngreave.placeholder image
A man has been arrested after rats were reportedly released near Sheffield Grand Mosque in Burngreave. | Google Maps

He was charged with four counts of causing racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Fowler will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday (Jun 27).

He was remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance.

