A man has been charged with neglect after abandoning his son in a car, containing drugs, when he fled from police.

On Sunday (Mar 30), two men in a BMW were stopped by police near to Burwell Road in Middlesbrough.

As officers approached the car the passenger fled and dropped a bag of what police believed to be cocaine.

Burnwell Road | Google Maps

The man also abandoned his four-year-old son in the back seat of the car.

DC Jack McPhillips gave chase and caught the man.

The 27-year-old driver of the BMW, who had remained with the car, was searched and a mobile phone and cocaine were seized.

£5,000 in cash was also found in the car along with three other mobile phones, which were also seized.

Both men were arrested and later charged with drug supply offences, possession of criminal property.