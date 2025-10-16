Man jailed after driving at 86mph and killing a pedestrian crossing a road
A court heard how Muzaffar Ahmed Mir, 33, was driving at speeds of at least 86mph in the 40mph speed limit area on Bradford Road in Stanningley at just before 2.30pm on April 11, 2022.
Mr Wilson had been crossing the road after getting off a bus when he was hit by the car, the court heard.
The 26-year-old received medical attention, but died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.
On Thursday (Oct 16), Mir was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to six years in jail after pleading guilty to the offence at a previous hearing.
He was also disqualified from driving for seven years and a deprivation order was made for his BMW M2 car.
Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, who led the investigation into the collision, said: “Joshua’s death was a tragedy for his family and friends, and we welcome Mir’s sentencing at court for the dreadful driving which caused it.
“He was believed to have been driving at speeds of at least 86mph in a 40mph zone when he struck Joshua, inflicting unsurvivable injuries on him.
“It is welcome that he pleaded to his offence, sparing Mr Wilson’s family the ordeal of a trial, but they must now live a lifetime without him.
“This case sadly stands as another example of the awful and sometimes fatal consequences of dangerous driving on our roads.
“West Yorkshire Police remains committed with our partners to achieving the West Yorkshire Vision Zero road safety aim to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured (KSI) on our roads by 50% by 2030, and to zero by 2040.”