Man jailed after driving at 86mph and killing a pedestrian crossing a road

A man has been jailed after driving at 86mph in a 40mph zone and hitting and killing a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

A court heard how Muzaffar Ahmed Mir, 33, was driving at speeds of at least 86mph in the 40mph speed limit area on Bradford Road in Stanningley at just before 2.30pm on April 11, 2022.

Mir was driving his BMW M2 car when he hit Joshua Wilson, 26, from Leeds.

Mr Wilson had been crossing the road after getting off a bus when he was hit by the car, the court heard.

Muzaffar Ahmed Mir has been jailed for six years and will serve half of his sentence before being released on license | West Yorkshire Police

The 26-year-old received medical attention, but died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.

On Thursday (Oct 16), Mir was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to six years in jail after pleading guilty to the offence at a previous hearing.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years and a deprivation order was made for his BMW M2 car.

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, who led the investigation into the collision, said: “Joshua’s death was a tragedy for his family and friends, and we welcome Mir’s sentencing at court for the dreadful driving which caused it.

Joshua Wilson, aged 26, from Leeds, died at the scene. | West Yorkshire Police

“He was believed to have been driving at speeds of at least 86mph in a 40mph zone when he struck Joshua, inflicting unsurvivable injuries on him.

“It is welcome that he pleaded to his offence, sparing Mr Wilson’s family the ordeal of a trial, but they must now live a lifetime without him.

“This case sadly stands as another example of the awful and sometimes fatal consequences of dangerous driving on our roads.

