Man jailed for violent petrol bomb and bleach attack outside Yorkshire bar he was refused entry from
Carl Wild, 34, was refused entry to a private event at Peggy June’s, in Redcar, on February 15, this year.
Afterward he left in a vehicle and went to a garage where he bought bleach, petrol and cloths, a court heard.
Wild then returned to the bar where he then made, and threw, a petrol bomb towards the premises.
However, it caught a man who was in the street outside the venue, setting fire to his clothes.
As officers were en route to the scene, Cleveland Police received further calls from bar staff reporting Wild was causing a violent disturbance inside the premises.
A court heard how he threw bleach at people and smashed the place up before stealing the night’s takings and leaving in a vehicle.
Three people sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The man who had his clothing set alight was taken to hospital via ambulance and suffered 20 per cent burns.
Following police enquiries Wild was arrested the next day and later charged with attempted murder however he later pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause GBH and to aggravated burglary.
On Thursday (Oct 9), he returned to Teesside Crown Court where he was sentenced to 18 years in jail.
Co-accused Lee Wild, 37, received an 18-week sentence after pleading guilty to a public order offence and Simone Reed, 36, received 32 months after pleading guilty to her involvement in the incident.
Speaking afterwards, Detective Inspector Victoria Docherty from Redcar CID said: “Our officers arrived to find a chaotic scene where it was clear an unprovoked and extremely serious assault had just taken place, followed by serious affray.
“A man who’d simply been standing outside the bar became caught up in it when his clothing was set alight; thankfully bar staff and members of the public managed to extinguish the blaze before he sustained even more serious injuries.
“He has, however, suffered lasting effects from the trauma he underwent and it must also have been very frightening for bar staff and other members of the public who were just enjoying a night out.
“I’d like to thank staff from Peggy June’s and anyone else who helped the victim while our ambulance service and Fire Brigade colleagues were en route - as well as everyone who provided information to help our enquiries.
“Carl Wild will now spend time in prison where he will be able to reflect on his actions and learn that police will never allow this kind of violence to go unpunished.”