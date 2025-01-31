Man who failed to clear illegally dumped waste in Catterick has been ordered to move it

A man who failed to clear illegally dumped waste including fridges, freezers and plastic, from next to an allotment has been ordered to move the rubbish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Henry Alexander King, 52, also piled up wood and material from demolition and construction sites on land in Catterick.

The waste risked polluting a nearby watercourse and was stored in a big pile that it also risked causing a fire, an Environment Agency (EA) spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EA officers attended the site following reports of an illegal waste operation in June 2023, York Magistrates' Court heard.

York Magistrates Court

A letter was sent to King, stating that he had until August 21, 2023 to stop bringing waste to the site and start clearing the rubbish.

But follow up visits by officers revealed that most of the rubbish remained and King said that financial and vehicle issues had prevented the waste from being removed.

He was then given up until February 28 last year to remove it but EA officers said the pile of waste hadn't changed when they went to look at it a few weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview in May last year, King claimed he was unaware that he needed an environmental permit or waste exemption until he was told this by the EA.

He said he stopped importing and treating waste after the first visit from officers but didn't have the money to remove the rubbish.

King added that he planned to sell a property to fund the site clearance but a follow up visit by the EA showed that most of the rubbish still remained.

An enforcement notice was issued by the Environment Agency requiring the site to be cleared by August 23, 2024 but this was also not complied with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King pleaded guilty to one charge of operating a waste site without an environmental permit, and one charge of failing to comply with a notice to clear waste from the site on Friday (January 24).

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 110 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay costs of £5,422.75 and a victim surcharge of £114.

King must also clear the waste by March 21 this year and he will have to take it to a permitted site for disposal but if he fails to comply he could be subject to further action.

Ian Foster, an area environment manager at the EA said: "Environmental permits are in place to protect the public and environment and the way the waste was stored at this site posed a risk of contamination and fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"King was given a number of opportunities to clear the site of waste but failed to comply with the instructions from our officers.

"Illegal activity such as this undermines legitimate businesses that work hard to operate within the regulations, as well as putting the environment at risk and impacting on the local community."