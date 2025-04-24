Man who fled UK mid-trial for child sex offences and 'prolonged his victims from seeing justice' jailed for 12 years
Jibrhan Khan, 41, from Bradford, was charged with a number of non recent sexual offences.
During his first trial in February 2023, he left half way through and left the UK.
In his absence he was found guilty of one count of sexual assault, the other offences were the result of a hung jury.
When Khan returned to the UK in September 2024 he was remanded into custody.
He eventually pleaded guilty to all seven offences.
On Thursday (Apr 17), he was sentenced, at Bradford Crown Court, to 12 and a half years in prison with a 3 year extended licence.
Khan was also given a sexual harm prevention order and restraining order which were indefinite.
Detective Inspector Helen Chapman of Bradford District Police said: “We welcome the lengthy sentence handed down to Khan, he prolonged his victims from seeing justice.
“The victims have shown incredible bravery in coming forward and reporting these offences to us.
“We always encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forwards, no matter how long ago offending took place.
“All reports are sensitively investigated by specialist officers.”