Man who launched violent attack on a father walking home from pub jailed for nine years

A man who killed Christopher King in a 'violent and unprovoked' attack as he walked home from a pub in Hull with his son has been jailed for nine years.

Christopher had been enjoying a summer evening in the pub with his son when they decided to make their journey home.

At around 7.25pm, as they were walking through a park on Vane Street in Hull they were approached by Lance Kinsley, 22, from a distance.

In an unprovoked attack, Kinsley seriously assaulted Christopher, punching him in the head and subsequently knocking him unconscious. Christopher’s son was also assaulted by Kinsley.

An ambulance was called as Kinsley fled the scene and Christopher was conveyed to hospital for treatment for a life-threatening head injury after his skull was fractured. He had also sustained fractures to his face and ribs.

Detectives began to conduct a number of lines of enquiry to identify the person responsible for the attack and Kinsley was arrested two days later on Wednesday June 14, 2023.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Christopher died from his injuries in hospital on Monday 26 June 2023 with a post-mortem examination concluding the cause of death as a head injury.

Kinsley was charged with grievous bodily harm and remanded into custody following the attack on Monday June 12, 2023, which left Christopher critically ill in hospital for two weeks before he died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Lance Kinsley, 22-years-old, of no fixed abode, (pictured below)

Detectives then gathered further evidence and applied on Thursday November 16, 2023 for the charge against Kinsley to be upgraded to murder at Hull Crown Court.

Following an eight day trial, a jury returned a verdict of not guilty to murder.

Kinsley, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault at an earlier hearing and has today (Tuesday 24 September) been sentenced at Hull Crown Court for these offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens, leading the investigation, said: “Christopher was merely walking home from the pub and lost his life that day at the hands of what was a violent and unprovoked attacked.

“Whilst the outcome at court today will not bring Christopher back, I hope it provides Christopher’s loved ones with some comfort in knowing Kinsley has taken responsibility for Christopher’s death.

“Christopher’s family are left without a son, brother, Dad and friend. My thoughts remain with them today as they continue trying to adjust to a life without Christopher, whom they loved dearly.