Man who threatened victim with a hacksaw in a Huddersfield robbery has been jailed

A Huddersfield man who threatened his victim with a hacksaw during a robbery has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 16, just after 6am,Sisay Beyene, 38 of no fixed address, tried to steal a bicycle chained to railings on Wood Street, in Huddersfield.

While attempting to steal the bike he was disturbed by its owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bike owner tried to stop Beyene, but instead the 38-year-old threatened the victim with a hacksaw.

Beyene, who had already cut the bike chain, then made off on the bike after again threatening the victim with the weapon.

The robbert was quickly identified and arrested by icers from the Kirklees District Crime Team on the same day as the offence took place.

Beyene was charged with robbery and appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court the next day, September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sisay Beyene has been jailed for a Huddersfield robbery | West Yorkshire Police

On Friday (Nov 1), the 38-year-old was sentenced to three years six months in prison at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to a robbery.

DS Andrew Holmes of the Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Beyene for this violent offence in which his victim was threatened with a weapon.

“Beyene was swiftly identified, caught, arrested and then before the courts the very next day after the offending, with the stolen bike also returned to its rightful owner.

“Street robberies remain priority crimes for the District Crime Team and we always urge victims of such offences to come forward as quickly as possible to allow us to investigate.