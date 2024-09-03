A Middlesbrough man who rammed the police with a stolen car and was in possession of a knife has been jailed.

On May 9, Ashley Brown, from Middlesbrough, was spotted by police Vauxhall Insignia at the junction of Bishopton Road and Marton Road, in Middlesbrough, while disqualified from driving.

As police approached him, Brown, 33, edged his car closer before ramming the police car and forcing his way along the side of it, causing significant damage, to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown then drove across a grassed area with a children’s park in the centre before dumping the Vauxhall.

Cleveland Police

Then on May 17 Brown was spotted in a suspected stolen Nissan Juke on Lansdowne Road in Middlesbrough.

The 33-year-old drove off at a high speed, driving across a grassed area in a residential area towards Castle Way.

The car was eventually located on Alnwick Court and Brown was located climbing over gardens nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown was found in possession of the Nissan key and in possession of a knife and the car was confirmed to be stolen and was being driven on false plates.

Following the incidents, Brown was charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving, no insurance, driving whilst disqualified, aggravated TWOC and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Brown appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday (Sept 2) and was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison.

Middlesbrough Proactive Team Sergeant John Sproson, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Ashley Brown, who drove dangerously to escape police on both occasions, potentially putting members of the publics’ lives at risk.

“Brown has continually committed crime and shown no regard for the law.