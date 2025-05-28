A Middlesbrough man drove into a group of people outside of a pub, pinned a woman against a wall and caused life-changing injuries, a court heard.

In June 2024 Michael Kinlan, 23, was involved in an altercation inside a pub, in Middlesbrough.

The court heard that after this he drove a car into a group of people outside the pub and pinned a woman against a wall causing serious injury.

Kinlan then reversed the car and again drove at a group of people causing further injuries to others.

The 23-year-old was then arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and affray.

On Wednesday (May 28), at Teesside Crown Court, Kinlan was sentences to ten years and two months in prison.

As well as the prison sentence, Kinlan will also be disqualified from driving for three years on his release.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Genyfer Smith said: “Kinlan was driving dangerously and without a driver’s licence. His actions were extremely irresponsible and reckless.

“One of the victims has life changing injuries as a result of this incident.

“Kinlan has shown no remorse for his actions and failed to co-operate with officers by replying ‘no comment’ throughout the interview process.