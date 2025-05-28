Middlesbrough driver ploughed into crowd after pub row, pinning woman to wall and causing life-changing injuries
In June 2024 Michael Kinlan, 23, was involved in an altercation inside a pub, in Middlesbrough.
The court heard that after this he drove a car into a group of people outside the pub and pinned a woman against a wall causing serious injury.
Kinlan then reversed the car and again drove at a group of people causing further injuries to others.
The 23-year-old was then arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and affray.
On Wednesday (May 28), at Teesside Crown Court, Kinlan was sentences to ten years and two months in prison.
As well as the prison sentence, Kinlan will also be disqualified from driving for three years on his release.
Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Genyfer Smith said: “Kinlan was driving dangerously and without a driver’s licence. His actions were extremely irresponsible and reckless.
“One of the victims has life changing injuries as a result of this incident.
“Kinlan has shown no remorse for his actions and failed to co-operate with officers by replying ‘no comment’ throughout the interview process.
“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims to have gone through. The incident was captured on CCTV which we used as evidence against Kinlan in court and this allowed us to bring him to justice for the crimes he has committed.”