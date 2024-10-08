An NSPCC tip off has led to a Yorkshire child sex offender being jailed for crimes many years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, the NSPCC received a referral stating two children had been sexually abused many years ago by Darren Hinson, 55.

The information was passed to specialist detectives from Cleveland Police’s CAVA team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Natasha Vaughan, an officer in the case, worked to identify the two women and made contact with them.

Regardless of the amount of time that had passed, police were able to take action against Hinson and they were offered appropriate support.

The women confirmed that Hinson had sexually abused them as vulnerable children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old.

This “horrific offending” then continued over a period of years, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinson continued his “horrific offending” over a course of years. | Humberside Police

In 2023 Hinson was charged with 16 non-recent sexual offences against two children; the offences included sexual touching and rape.

On August 16, 2024, a jury at Teesside Crown Court found Hinson guilty of all 16 counts and he was immediately remanded into custody until his sentencing at the same court.

The 55-year-old was eventually sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Hinson will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and he'll be subject to stringent conditions and monitoring on his release from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Vaughan said: “Because we received the information from a third party, the victim-survivors received contact from the police out of the blue, so I had to be very mindful of this and the impact it would have on them.

“Both women displayed great courage though, and they fully supported our investigations from the outset.

“I’m so grateful for this and I hope this result brings a degree of comfort as they continue to process everything they’ve been through.”

CAVA Chief Inspector Matt Murphy King added: “I’m extremely glad and grateful that someone took the time to report Hinson’s abuse to the NSPCC. He might have thought he’d never face justice for his abhorrent actions but he has now been held accountable for what he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has experienced abuse of any nature, whether recent or non-recent, can report via this organisation if they don’t feel able to contact police.

“If you do feel able to speak to police, I can promise you my specially trained officers will listen to you, they will believe you and they will support you.