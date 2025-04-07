One-punch killer jailed over death of ‘innocent bystander’ from Yorkshire trying to keep peace

A man who killed a pub-goer with one punch has been jailed for manslaughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Egan, 31, was found not guilty of the murder of David Hallatt, in Chichester, earlier this year.

However Egan, who punched David with 'extreme force', had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday (April 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hove Crown Court in Brighton heard David, 57, had been enjoying an evening with work colleagues at The Dolphin and Anchor on June 20, 2024.

David Hallatt.

David was first assaulted by a man not known to him and tensions flared following the ejection of Daniel Inns for behaving violently towards door staff.

An altercation started between several people outside the pub around 11pm and Egan turned and punched David, from Sheffield, with 'extreme force'.

David, an innocent bystander, had been attempting to calm others and despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egan, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder.

Kieran Egan.

Following a trial at Hove Crown Court earlier this year, he was found not guilty of murder.

However he was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years on April 4.

Daniel Inns, 43, also appeared for sentencing with Egan after he admitted a charge of affray. Inns, of Billingham Road, Stockton-on-Tees, was sentenced to a 10-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Dyce Barnfield, 32, was involved in the altercation and was also charged with murder as his actions had been seen to encourage Egan.

However Barnfield, of Kingstanding Road, Birmingham, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

In a statement, David's family said: "We are disappointed with the sentence, particularly in respect of Egan given the level of violence he displayed throughout the incident.

"He has shown no signs of remorse for his violent action on the fateful night of 20 June 2024. David's wife and two young girls now have to live without their father for the rest of their lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to personally thank the investigation team, the Senior Investigating Officer and the two Family Liaison Officers who are been there throughout.

"The police dog handler who was quickly on scene and managed to secure the suspects before they fled and to all the staff and witnesses that came forward to assist with enquiries.

"Our thanks also goes to the police officers and paramedics who fought to try and save David's life. We thank you all."

Case Officer Detective Constable Elliott Lander, of the Major Crime Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of David, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances. A life has been cut short following what should have been an enjoyable evening at the pub. The behaviour displayed by Egan was totally unacceptable and ultimately cost a life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"David was brazenly attacked and had no chance to defend himself. Egan will rightly now have to live with the devastating consequences of his actions. This was an extremely complex investigation with a lot of moving parts but ultimately the family will hopefully have some closure.