Magistrates who were shown photos of rat poo on surfaces in a filthy Bradford fish and chip shop told its owner they were the worst conditions they had ever seen in a takeaway.

The owner of Park Fisheries on Otley Road, Mohammed Shabir, appeared in court on September 26 to answer a string of charges relating to two inspections carried out at the takeaway – in 2022 and 2023.

Magistrates were shown images taken during the 2022 inspection of rat poo on the floor and some equipment surfaces. And they were told there were still filthy conditions at the business when inspectors revisited the next year. They heard the business has since improved, and currently has a food hygiene rating of three.

Shabir, 64, of Oak Villas, Bradford, pleaded guilty to seven charges of breaching EU food hygiene rules when he appeared at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court.

Rat droppings found at Park Fisheries on Otley Road in Bradford

These included one charge that he failed “to put in place adequate procedures to control pests, resulting in a significant rat infestation and leading to an imminent risk to public health.”

Another charged alleged he failed to properly clean surfaces, which resulted in “rodent droppings being present on food preparation surfaces.”

Imran Hussain, prosecuting on behalf of Bradford Council, told the court Shabir has a previous food hygiene conviction for similar offences dating back to 2013.

On November 23 2022 the council’s environmental health team carried out a routine inspection at the take away.

Mr Hussain said it soon became obvious that the businesses had an issue with rats – and areas were not pest proofed. He said: “They identified areas of rat activity, including rat droppings. There were droppings under the fry counter, on the floor, and on shelfing behind the grill.

“There were droppings in a basement area where Pepsi was being stored, and a strong smell was coming from the basement.

“The droppings were clearly visible. I asked one of the inspectors how obvious it would have been to a worker at the takeaway. They said it would have been blatantly obvious, and very difficult to miss.”

Photos shown to magistrates included one that showed a dead mouse on the floor.

Shabir agreed to close the business due to the rat infestation. It was allowed to re-open later that month after a re-inspection found the rat issue had been dealt with.

The chippy was inspected again almost a year later, on November 14 2023. Although there was no issue with rodents this time, inspectors found dirty conditions, and poor food storage. Potatoes were stored in the open in a rear yard and there was uncovered flour in the basement.

There was no soap in a staff sink and panelling was coming away from a wall. Raw chicken was stored above ready to eat salad.

Mr Hussain said: “The business was continually failing to meet standards despite a previous prosecution and enforcement action.”

He said improvement had been seen on subsequent inspections, and the business now had a three star food hygiene rating. He added: “There has been improvement, but it has taken a long time to get there.”

Shabir’s defence pointed out that he had closed the takeaway after the 2022 inspection out of his own volition. He had been in touch with a private pest control company, but later realised this advice alone was not enough.

The court was told the majority of the droppings were found in “hard to reach” places rather than where food was being prepared. He acknowledged that his management of the business was “somewhat lacking” and is now present at the business on a more regular basis.

Although he acknowledged there was a risk to public health – his defence pointed out that there had been no reported cases of illness linked to the takeaway.

Chair of the Bench Mr Greenwood said: “I wonder what you thought you were doing serving food and charging for food that had been prepared in a rat-infested premises? Anyone with eyes to see would have realised the problems. There was a lamentable lack of staff training.

“There had been a blatant lack of care, with occasional attempts to improve, but you didn’t comply with guidance. As a bench with decades of experience, we haven’t heard of worse conditions in a takeaway business before.

“You have a track record for this. In 2012/13 you were prosecuted, but you still didn’t follow advice. The risk to individuals, customers and staff, was very high.”