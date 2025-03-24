Christopher Farrow.

A man with a fetish for women's shoes who raped and murdered a 51-year-old receptionist could be moved to an open prison in a recommendation by the Parole Board .

Christopher Farrow was jailed for life in 2000 for the murder of mother-of-two Wendy Speakes in West Yorkshire in March 1994 .

The then 39-year-old printer was also given concurrent sentences for rape, buggery and attempted burglary with the intention of raping another woman.

The Parole Board decided Farrow should not be freed from jail but instead recommended for him to be transferred to an open prison.

A decision summary from the Parole Board read: "The panel noted that the index offence was a brutal, sexual, and violent attack.

"Although Mr Farrow had completed extensive work in custody to explore his offending behaviour, the panel considered that it was only his recent work that had allowed professionals to say that he had shown insight into his offending.

"Release was not supported by witnesses and the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

"However, on considering the criteria for recommending placement in open conditions, the panel recommended that Mr Farrow should be progressed in this way."

The Parole Board noted at the time of Farrow's offending he had a sexual interest in rape and sexualised violence, stockings and high-heeled shoes and problems in intimate relationships and managing his emotions.

Farrow raped Mrs Speakes in her home in Wakefield , West Yorkshire , after raiding her shoe drawer and placing a pair of black high heels in view because he liked "looking at shoes when having sex", his trial heard.

He also forced her to wear another pair of shoes while carrying out the attack before stabbing her 11 times.

Farrow had previously been moved to an open prison in 2018 but returned to a closed jail the following year because of a number of cold case investigations.

It has since been confirmed he is no longer a person of interest to the police, the Parole Board added.

Farrow's parole hearing on February 27 heard that since returning to closed prison he had completed sessions with a psychologist, and an accredited programme to address offence-related sexual thoughts in 2024.

The decision summary added: "Professional assessment of Mr Farrow in custody concluded that he had completed all necessary work.

"It was recommended that he should continue to strengthen his skills and have a slow transition back into the community via the open estate."