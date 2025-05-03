People smugglers jailed after migrants found hidden in van under mattress and motorbike parts

Two people smugglers have been jailed for trying to bring five Vietnamese migrants into the UK hidden under rubbish in a van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denice Blendell, 62, and Andrew Stainton, 48, were sentenced to more than five years in prison on Friday after their plan was foiled on March 4 2022, the Home Office said.

Border Force officers searching the pair's unregistered van in Coquelles, France, discovered the five migrants underneath an old mattress, clothing and heavy motorbike parts, before they boarded the Eurotunnel train back to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A video released by the Home Office shows the moment officials unloading the white van bring out one migrant from the back of the vehicle.

Inside of the vehicle that Denice and Andrew used to transport the five Vietnamese migrants.

It emerged from a Home Office investigation that British nationals Blendell and Stainton were working as part of an organised crime gang and were expecting to be paid £2,000 each for smuggling the five migrants into the UK.

They were also found to have made several previous trips to France and Belgium by the Home Office working with international partners, and had deposited cash totalling £14,000 into their respective bank accounts after one of their earlier facilitations.

Border security minister Dame Angela Eagle said: "Blendell and Stainton, like many criminal gangs are only concerned with lining their pockets, they exploited a desperate group of individuals by disguising them under motorcycle parts in the back of their van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This type of heinous criminality must be stopped, and today's sentence shows we won't stand and watch."

Denice Blendell (left), 62, who, along with Andrew Stainton, 48, was sentenced to more than five years in prison for attempting to transport five Vietnamese migrants into the UK in a van concealed beneath trash.

Blendell, of Burringham Road, Scunthorpe , was sentenced to one year and eight months for conspiring and acting to facilitate illegal entry into the UK, and Stainton, of the same address, was sentenced to three years and nine months respectively.

They were sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Friday.

Jason Jowett , of the Home Office Criminal Financial Investigations team, added: "As with many cases we see, the migrants were led to believe they were coming for a better life, but found themselves in cramped, dangerous conditions as their exploiters lined their pockets at their expense.