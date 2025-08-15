Police dog catches burglar after wrong-way Sheffield Parkway chase caught on video

A police dog caught a burglar after a dangerous wrong-way chase on Sheffield Parkway that was captured on video.

At 4:20am on January 19, police spotted Ephrain Enogunmwmgie driving the wrong way round Park Square roundabout in Sheffield.

The 23-year-old failed to stop and took great risks in an attempt to avoid arrest, including travelling more than 70mph in a 30mph zone and driving contraflow on the Sheffield Parkway - head on at one of the officers.

Officers then made the decision to make contact with the car in order to bring it to a stop.

Enogunmwmgie then tried to run from the scene, but was quickly stopped in his tracks by PD Arlo who successfully detained him.

A 999 call then came into the control room to report a burglary in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

There was a report claimed a white VW Polo car had been stolen from the victim's driveway.

Police quickly identified the car that was reported as stolen was the one Enogunmwmgie had been driving.

Following a search, he was found to be in possession of a screwdriver and a key for the house he had targeted, along with an amount of cannabis.

Enogunmwmgie was arrested at the scene and later charged with burglary, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug - cannabis.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to all of the offences during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 23.

He was then sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (Aug 6), where he was also dealt with for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker during an incident on December 8, 2024.

Enogunmwmgie was handed a total of two years and eight months in prison.

PC Louise Atha of the Neighbourhood Investigation Team, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Enogunmwmgie's reckless criminality in January of this year put himself, other road users, and our officers in danger.

"He showed absolutely no regard for the safety of others in his desperation to avoid arrest, but we responded quickly, collaboratively, and used a number of effective tactics to stop him in his tracks.

"We won't tolerate drivers who put innocent people in danger on the roads of South Yorkshire - or those who make homeowners feel unsafe by breaking into the place where they should feel most secure.