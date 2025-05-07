Relentless stalker exposed by SmartWater: Man admits harassing woman for weeks in terrifying campaign

A “relentless stalker” has pleaded guilty after being caught thanks to SmartWater—a traceable spray used by his victim during a terrifying encounter.

Between Sunday, November 3, and Friday November 29, 2024, Neil Leddon, 54, from East Riding, stalked, harassed and took photos of a woman without her consent, a court heard.

Leddon was caught after the woman he was stalking deployed a canister of SmartWater she had been given by Humberside Police’s Domestic Abuse and Safeguarding Investigation Team (DASIT).

Leddon, of Mooney Place in Howden, had breached his bail conditions when he followed the woman down her street in a vehicle before deliberately colliding with her car.

Leddon pleaded guilty stalking, harassing, and taking photos of a woman without her consent

He appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, April 6, where he pleaded guilty to stalking, careless driving and driving without insurance.

He has been bailed with conditions ahead of sentencing on Wednesday, June 4.

Detective Inspector Helen Collier, who led the investigation, described Leddon as a "relentless stalker" who repeatedly waited for the woman outside her home and workplace and walked past her address to intimidate her.

The SmartWater canister used by the victim contains a unique DNA-coded fluid that is invisible to the naked eye and cannot be washed off.

Initially developed to mark property, the technology is now used by police to help victims mark offenders for identification.

DI Collier said: “The brave actions taken by the woman to deploy her SmartWater canister is admirable. This technology makes a real difference to victims of domestic abuse and stalking, helping them feel safer and more in control.”

SmartWater has been used by Humberside Police since June 2024 in cases of domestic abuse, as part of wider safeguarding measures.

Praising the victim for her courage and patience during the investigation, DI Collier said stalking and harassment can take many forms, including unwanted contact and behaviour that causes fear or distress.