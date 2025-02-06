Rioter who threw rocks at police and attempted to set bin on fire jailed for his part in summer 2024 violence

A rioter who threw rocks at police and attempted to set a bin on fire during the August 4, 2024 violence, has been jailed.

Lucas Taylor, 44, confronted police during the protests that turned violent in Middlesbrough on August 4, 2024, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Taylor, of Worcester Street, threw rocks at police officers and attempted to set a bin on fire during the summer violence.

Lucas Taylor has been jailed for his part in the August 2024 violence.
Lucas Taylor has been jailed for his part in the August 2024 violence. | Cleveland Police

The 44-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to violent disorder however changed his plea on the first day of his trial on Monday (Feb 3).

During his appearance, the court was shown various footage of Taylor amongst approximately 400 people challenging a line of officers at the junction of Linthorpe Road and Ayresome Street.

The unrest was among several violent incidents that erupted in towns and cities across England following the murder of three girls in Southport

He was arrested a week after the disorder occurred and subsequently charged.

At Teesside Crown Court a judge sentenced Taylor to 25 months in prison.

