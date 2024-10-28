A popular singer who raised thousands of pounds for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic by streaming his performances was killed in a bank holiday pub attack by his friend, a court has heard.

Nathaniel Philip, 36, has been jailed for five years and six months for the manslaughter of Robert Hiscoe, 37, after an assault at The Butterbowl pub in Farnley, Leeds , in the early hours of May 5 .

Leeds Crown Court heard the two men had been friends for two to three years and had spent a "happy" day together, watching a Leeds United match in the pub before continuing to drink and socialise, with their partners joining them.

A judge said that "something soured the relationship that night", possibly due to Mr Hiscoe becoming offended at something that had been said about his wife.

The men could be heard shouting at each other outside the pub before Mr Hiscoe punched Philip and went back inside, the court heard.

In CCTV footage played at the hearing, Philip followed Mr Hiscoe into the pub and appeared to ask him to come back outside before punching him once he was within range.

The court heard Philip then lifted Mr Hiscoe, causing him to lose his footing, and continued punching him as he lay on the floor until being pulled away.

Mr Hiscoe died from an "unusual injury" after a blow to the left side of his neck caused an artery to rupture, leading him to haemorrhage and go into cardiac arrest.

He was pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary later that morning, the court heard.

After the assault, Philip went to his mother's house and later texted a friend saying: "F***** up mate and had a fight with Rob. He's hit me first but I've snapped and it's not looking good."

Reading her victim impact statement in court, Mr Hiscoe's wife Christina Hiscoe said to have him taken from her and her two daughters "in such a brutal way is like living a nightmare" and that she has flashbacks to her "husband's lifeless body on the floor".

Mrs Hiscoe said: "My heart is broken and will never heal. He was an incredible man that didn't deserve to die.

"Robert loved to sing, every minute of the day. My home is quiet with only memories to comfort me."

Mr Hiscoe's sister Elizabeth Hiscoe said he was "well known in the community, not just for his incredible singing voice but for his kindness, warmth and charismatic personality".

She told the court: "I never, ever worried about him when he went out as he was so popular."

Elizabeth Hiscoe told Philip that Mr Hiscoe was "advised by numerous people to not become too close to you" but "took another chance on you, that's the kind of person he was".

"This poor judgment cost him his life," she said.

Jason Pitter KC, defending, said Philip's behaviour was "totally out of character" and that the violence was "short lived and a matter of seconds".

Jailing Philip for five-and-a-half years, Judge Howard Crowson said: " Robert Hiscoe's death was a tragedy because he was a wonderful, caring man - someone you counted among your friends."