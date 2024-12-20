A Rotherham man who stabbed his wife, killing her in their home, then waited for police to arrive, has been jailed.

On June 21 2023, Laurence Ward, 58, stabbed his wife at their marital home, a Rotherham flat in Lowgreave, Herringthorpe Valley Road.

Joanne Ward, 53, suffered three stab wounds to her chest during the altercation with her husband.

Following the altercation, Ward walked to a family member's address where he disclosed he had stabbed his wife and was concerned he had killed her.

He had also suffered serious injuries which later required treatment.

Laurence Ward, 58, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, "snapped" and killed his wife of three decades after "year of merciless bullying" at her hands, culminating in a day where she stabbed him in the arm with a large kitchen knife. | SYP

Police were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road at 5.53pm where officers found Joanne in the living room of her home with serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A post mortem examination confirmed Joanne died as a result of a stab wound to her chest. The knife used in the incident was found at the scene.

After being arrested at the scene, Ward was interviewed and charged with murder.

He admitted manslaughter during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (Dec 16) and the plea was accepted by the prosecution.

Ward was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Joanne Ward, 53, carried out "years of merciless bullying" on her husband. | UGC

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright said: "This is a tragic case which has resulted in Joanne Ward losing her life.

"Laurence Ward left his wife to succumb to her injuries alone as he walked to a different address to disclose what had happened. He was waiting for us at the scene when we arrived to investigate.

"Our investigation was thorough and included more than 30 witness statements, and I'd like to thank every single member of the public who came forward to help us build up our intelligence picture.

"In his police interview, Ward admitted he was the only one who could have caused the injuries to his wife, and said he had left their home because he was in a state of shock and had panicked.