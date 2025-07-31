Rotherham pensioner jailed for historic child sex offences against two girls in the 1970s and 80s
In the 1970s and 80s two young girls were abused by Lutfur Rahman multiple times throughout the years, a court heard.
The victims came forward in December 2022 and an investigation was launched by officers in the Rotherham child exploitation team.
Following a seven day trial at Doncaster Crown Court the, now, 84-year-old, from Rotherham, was found guilty of 18 sexual offence charges, including four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13.
Rahman was found guilty of two counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, four counts of indecency with a child, four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13, and one count of buggery, on Tuesday (Jul 29), by a jury.
He appeared at the same court on Thursday (Jul 31) where he was sentenced to 26 years in prison, with an additional two years on licence.
Detective Constable Rachel Watts, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Rahman preyed on two vulnerable young girls, subjecting them to years of horrific abuse.
"I would like to commend the tremendous bravery of both victims, who had to re-live the abhorrent crimes during the trial as a result of Rahman refusing to admit what he had done. Their courage has resulted in Rahman now likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars."