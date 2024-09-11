Five men have received jail time for their part in the riot outside the Holiday Inn Express where one “violently” kicked a police officer.

Richard Harrison, 37, Ingsfield Lane, Rotherham was captured in several videos online taking part in the disorder.

But it was his own social media that led to his arrest after he posted a photo of him appearing to kick a police officer’s riot shield, leading to a member of the public reporting it to the investigation team.

Kurt Hooley, 34, of no fixed abode, was captured on police body cam footage at the scene of a mob who were attacking a line of officers.

He was captured violently kicking an officer, attempting to make them fall to the ground. Upon his arrest, Hooley admitted he was at the mass display of violent disorder, but later denied that it was him in the video evidence shown to him.

The two were sentenced on Tuesday (Sept 10), at Sheffield Crown Court.

Harrison was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and Hooley was sentenced to two years and eight months after he plead guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 30 August 2024.

Following a comprehensive review of CCTV captured on the day of the disorder, a media appeal was launched for Tomas Arnold, 19, of Cypress Road, Barnsley.

After spotting himself in the appeal, the 19-year-old handed himself in.

During a police interview, Arnold claimed he wasn’t a “violent” person and also hit-back at the allegation that he kicked an officer on the floor by saying he actually “kicked an officer who was stood up”.

On Wednesday (Sept 11), Arnold was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to two years and two months in a young offender institution.

51-year-old Graham Harper, Harper, of Henry Street, Barnsley, also wound up with jail time after body cam footage from the riot howed Harper at the forefront of a group of people, shouting abuse and derogatory comments at officers.

He was also seen throwing bins at officers.

Harper went on to admit his involvement in the violence that day during his police interview stating his actions were '”1000% wrong”.

Harper was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder on August 20 at Sheffield Magistrates' Court and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

Luke Fowler, who was part of a violent mob which launched missiles at officers trying to protect the hotel staff and residents.

Online videos captured Fowler’s which led to him being identified as part of a media appeal.

When questioned about his aggressive behaviour towards the police officers, Fowler answered “no comment”.