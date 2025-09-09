A man who hurled missiles at police during violent disorder in Rotherham was caught on CCTV buying beer shortly after the attack.

Jack Knight, 21, Bolton-upon-Dearne, was recorded throwing various missiles at police officers while wearing a balaclava to hide his identity, a court heard.

CCTV later then captured Knight purchasing a crate of beer from a nearby store during which he took his face covering off.

A social media appeal identified Knight and following his arrest a search of his house was conducted.

Analysis of a phone seized from the 21-year-old's home included evidence of his offending.

This included messages placing Knight at the disorder, banking app transactions matching to the time Knight was seen purchasing beer and photos from outside the hotel.

Knight was charged with violent disorder.