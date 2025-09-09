Rotherham riot: Man caught on CCTV buying beer after hurling missiles at police

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:34 BST
A man who hurled missiles at police during violent disorder in Rotherham was caught on CCTV buying beer shortly after the attack.

Jack Knight, 21, Bolton-upon-Dearne, was recorded throwing various missiles at police officers while wearing a balaclava to hide his identity, a court heard.

Most Popular

CCTV later then captured Knight purchasing a crate of beer from a nearby store during which he took his face covering off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A social media appeal identified Knight and following his arrest a search of his house was conducted.

Analysis of a phone seized from the 21-year-old's home included evidence of his offending.

SENTENCED: Jack Knight was recorded' throwing various missiles at police officers'placeholder image
SENTENCED: Jack Knight was recorded' throwing various missiles at police officers'

This included messages placing Knight at the disorder, banking app transactions matching to the time Knight was seen purchasing beer and photos from outside the hotel.

Knight was charged with violent disorder.

After pleading guilty to the charge, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for two years, as well as a 50-day rehabilitation order.

Related topics:BeerRotherhamCCTV
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice