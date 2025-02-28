Rotherham riot: Man who threw bricks and stoked fire in Holiday Inn Express disorder was identified by distinctive tattoo and jailed
Two men have been jailed for their roles in the Holiday Inn Express hotel disorder, in Rotherham, on August 4, 2024.
The Rotherham riot was one of more than a dozen protests that followed a stabbing attack that left three children dead, in Southport.
Arron Bailey, 28, from Darfield, launched bricks at the building, stoked a fire inside one of the hotel windows and rammed a trolley into the police during the disorder, a court heard.
The 28-year-old’s behaviour was captured by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) as he threw bottles, fence panelling and other missiles at officers.
Other footage recorded by those in attendance at the hotel showed Bailey attempting to gain access into a police van and adding wood to a fire, the court heard.
Bailey had attempted to hide his identity during the disorder as he wore a camouflage style balaclava.
However a distinctive tattoo on his right calf led to him being identified following a media appeal to the public.
Following his arrest he refused to comment during his police interview and was charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life, pleading guilty to both charges at a hearing in November 2024.
Another participant in the disorder, Curtis Laycock, 30, of no fixed abode, was seen throwing a chair and rocks at police officers at the hotel, a court heard.
He was also identified following a media appeal, by a member of the public.
The 30-year-old admitted to his part in the disorder and apologised for his behaviour and she he “regretted” his actions.
On Wednesday (Feb 26) the two men appeared at Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced.
Bailey was sentenced to eight years in prison with a further three on licence.
Laycock pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and eight months.