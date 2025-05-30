Russian captain denies unlawful killing of crew member in North Sea collision

The Russian captain of a container ship that crashed into a US oil tanker in the North Sea has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

The Solong's master, Vladimir Motin , 59, of Primorsky, St Petersburg , is accused of the unlawful killing of crew member Mark Angelo Pernia , 38, in the collision off the East Yorkshire coast.

On Friday, Motin appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from HMP Hull for a plea hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

Assisted by a Russian interpreter, Motin confirmed his identity before he pleaded not guilty to a single charge of the manslaughter of Filipino national Mr Pernia on March 10 .

Vladimir Motin is seen in a court drawing as he appears in court, March 21 2025.

Judge Lucraft set a further hearing on September 10 ahead of the defendant's trial on January 12 2026.

Motin was charged over Mr Pernia's death after his vessel collided with the American tanker Stena Immaculate near the Humber Estuary on March 10 .

All 23 people on the tanker were rescued along with 13 crew from the Solong, but Mr Pernia could not be located.

Mr Pernia was working in the forward deck of the Solong, in an area where there was an explosion.

The collision happened at about 9.47am at 10.2 nautical miles from the nearest point on the coast, a previous hearing was told.

The 140m-long Solong is Portuguese-registered and was carrying about 157 containers.

The Stena Immaculate is 183m long and was carrying jet fuel. It anchored at the point of the collision about 15 hours before the impact.